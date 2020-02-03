CPS patrol and drug detection dog dies weeks ahead of planned retirement
Published Monday, February 3, 2020
Max, a German Shepherd, served seven years with the Calgary Police Service (image: CPS)
CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service has announced the death of police service dog Max.
The nine-year-old German Shepherd served for nearly seven years in his roles as a patrol dog and drug detection dog.
Max competed in the 2018 Canadian Police Canine Association trials in Vancouver, B.C. where he finished first in two separate categories.
According to CPS officials, Max died of natural causes ahead of his scheduled retirement next month.