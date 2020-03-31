STANDOFF, ALTA. -- Southern Alberta communities are taking their own precautionary measures to slow down the spread of COVID-19, with the Blood Tribe being the first in the area to implement a curfew.

“Every community is unique right, so there is other communities in the province who have closed their borders to outside travel (while) we don’t have that,” said Blood Tribe police chief Kyle Meltingtallow.

The communities of Standoff, Moses Lake and Levern will all abide by the curfew protocol. The tribe went with the hours from 9 p.m to 6 a.m since their finding a lot of young people are out on the streets during that time frame. Tribe officials hope the new policy will slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“It helps keep people at home, keeps people from going out and about, especially our young people,.” said Meltingtallow.

The Blood Reserve have not reported a single case of COVID-19. For citizens in the community, the curfew brings a sense of relief.

“Should of did that a long time ago," said Blood Reserve Tribe Member Garon Plaitedhair. "A lot of kids are hanging out late."

Those under the age of 18 accompanied by a parent or caregiver are fine to be out past curfew. Both the Blood Tribe foot patrol and Blood Tribe police will monitor for youth out past curfew and for those caught, authorities will simply send them home.