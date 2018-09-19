The Calgary International Film Festival kicks off on Wednesday and almost 200 films from around the world will be featured over the next 12 days.

It is the largest film festival in Alberta and 178 feature and short films, from over 50 countries, will be showcased this year.

The films will be shown at a number of venues in the city including; Eau Claire Market, the Globe Cinema, National Music Centre and Arts Commons.

The annual film festival continues to grow and this year, it is expected to attract over 40,000 movie goers.

Galas, special presentations and a Behind the Screen series are also part of the action.

The Calgary Tower will be lit in red, orange and blue on Wednesday evening to celebrate the opening of the festival.

The Calgary International Film Festival runs from September 19th to the 30th.

