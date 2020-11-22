CALGARY -- The Alberta Liberal Party has announced the resignation of its leader David Khan.

Khan is stepping down to take a new employment opportunity in law.

“During my time as Alberta Liberal Leader, we were powerful advocates on significant issues including regulating Political Action Committees, remediating orphan wells, eliminating school segregation rooms, and addressing the ‘red alerts’ crisis with EMS,” said Khan in a written statement. “We pushed the provincial government to take action on these matters of concern to Albertans. We also raised awareness and grew support for Universal Basic Income, and the necessity of a sales tax. I was proud to advance these forward-thinking ideas to improve the lives of Albertans.”

“It has been an honour to serve Albertans and the Alberta Liberal Party.”

The party is thanking Khan for his service, and will meet shortly to decide on its next steps.

Khan has served as leader since 2017.