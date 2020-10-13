CALGARY -- Airdrie RCMP is asking the public to be on the lookout for two distinctive looking Seadoos that were reported stolen last week.

A trailer was reported stolen about 1 p.m. on Oct. 8 from an alleyway on Fleet Drive in Airdrie.

The trailer had two Seadoos on it, one with the word ‘Barbara’ on its hull and the other with ‘Patricia.’

Anyone with information is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.