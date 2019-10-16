Celebrating 70 years in Calgary, Don’s Hobby Shop has launched a ‘costume campaign’ to support Inn from the Cold.

The iconic Calgary business is spearheading a unique initiative in an effort to spread Halloween cheer. Don’s Hobby shop tweeted out a message Wednesday afternoon, announcing a partnership with In from the Cold.

“We are proud to be partnering with @Innfromthecold to providing Halloween costumes to under privileged kid's and we need your help.

Until October 23rd purchase any kid's costume to donate from our $20 and under sale rack, and get 15% off a regular priced costume for yourself. pic.twitter.com/YVg3bB8EsE — donshobbyshop (@donshobbyshop) October 16, 2019

“Calgary has been so good to us over the years that we wanted to give back to Calgarians,” said store manager Charlie Ross in an interview with CTV News.

Don’s Hobby Shop reached out to Inn from the Cold, a long-standing not-for-profit organization that provides support for families experiencing homelessness. Ross says from there, the idea was formulated.

“We thought, we need to give these kids some Halloween costumes, so that they can have a fun Halloween too," he said.

The donated costumes will be collected and handed out later this month at Inn from the Cold’s annual Halloween party for families who are staying at the shelter.

Ross says that when families are experiencing hardship, little things like going out for Halloween become really important.

“Halloween is one of those ‘kid things’ that they should be experiencing just like everyone else. Ross says, “We want to help them do that.”

Ross says that Don’s Hobby Shop and some of their suppliers have donated costumes already, but they need Calgarians to get involved if they are going to reach their goal.

Don’s Hobby Shop has an upcoming sale in celebration of their 70th anniversary this Saturday the 19th from 7 p.m. to midnight. See their Facebook page for more details;

https://m.facebook.com/donshobbyshop/