Dozens of dogs make a splash at North America Diving Dog Regional Competition

The event held at the K9 Fun Centre in Rockyview County welcomed dozens of competitors from across western Canada. The event held at the K9 Fun Centre in Rockyview County welcomed dozens of competitors from across western Canada.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina