

Kevin Nimmock, CTV News Calgary





Ahead of Saturday’s clash with Halifax, Calgary’s new professional soccer team is undefeated and relishing in its perfect start.

Calgary Cavalry FC is 6-0 between its two competitions, the Canadian Premier League and the Canadian Championship. During those games, the team has scored 10 goals, and only allowed three.

“It’s something we pride ourselves on,” said Marco Carducci, a goalkeeper on the team. “We knew going into the season we were going to be a team that’s difficult to play, and we won’t give up goals easily.

“You could say it has been a dream start.”

Head coach and general manager Tommy Wheeldon Jr. said the team is inspired by the fans, who have flocked to ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows in the thousands. He said the soccer experience at Spruce Meadows is a combination between the beauty of an equestrian event and the atmosphere of a rock concert.

“The fans are coming in and having a party,” Wheeldon Jr. said. “There’s no jumbotron telling people to make noise. They make their own songs, they bang on drums. It’s noise from minute one to minute 90.

“It’s really vibrant for the players and intimidating for the opposition.”

Six games in, the fans have already created several chants. One of the most popular refrains goes, “Tommy give us a wave, Tommy give us a wave,” and when the coach consents, the crowd goes wild.

“I get it,” Wheeldon Jr. said. “I’m a fan myself. If I wasn’t the head coach and general manager, I’d be a season ticket holder, up there chanting with them.”



Growing the game in Calgary

Wheeldon Jr. was raised in England, but has dedicated his professional career to growing soccer, which he still sometimes calls football, in Canada. Before the launch of the Canadian Premier League this year, Wheeldon Jr. coached the Calgary Foothills team in the Premier Development League, leading the team to a championship last year.

The new league has introduced rules to spark Canadian development, including a domestic player quota. Each team’s starting lineup can only include five international players. There are also rules to encourage giving playing time to younger players.

Wheeldon Jr. said this is particularly importing with the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the Horizon. Canada is a co-host, alongside the U.S. and Mexico, and Wheeldon Jr. said he has high expectations for the Canucks.

Carducci said he’s also excited about the development potential of Cavalry FC. When he was going into the 10th grade, Carducci moved from Calgary to Vancouver to join the development branch of Major League Soccer team Vancouver Whitecaps.

“There was nothing here,” he said. “I had to go to Vancouver, and moving away from home was a challenge. Now with the CPL and the Cavalry in Calgary, it’s going to create so much more opportunity for so many more players.

“Guys don’t have to leave home now. You can make the jump to the professional ranks from your backyard.”

Calgary Cavalry FC play next on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Spruce Meadows when they host the HFX Wanderers FC (Halifax)