CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Driver arrested after crash in southwest Calgary
Calgary police arrested the driver of a vehicle involved in a crash on Elbow Drive on the suspicion that he might have been impaired.
Published Sunday, December 30, 2018 12:48PM MST
Calgary police arrested the driver of a crashed vehicle early Sunday morning after it was suspected that they were impaired.
Police were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of Elbow Drive near Heritage Drive S.W. at about 1:15 a.m.
When they arrived, they found the wreckage of a vehicle that had its back window smashed out. A man, who turned out to be the driver, was also spotted nearby, fleeing the scene.
Police arrested the man a short time later on suspicious that he may have been impaired.
The investigation is ongoing.