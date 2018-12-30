Calgary police arrested the driver of a crashed vehicle early Sunday morning after it was suspected that they were impaired.

Police were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of Elbow Drive near Heritage Drive S.W. at about 1:15 a.m.

When they arrived, they found the wreckage of a vehicle that had its back window smashed out. A man, who turned out to be the driver, was also spotted nearby, fleeing the scene.

Police arrested the man a short time later on suspicious that he may have been impaired.

The investigation is ongoing.