Police shut down part of Stoney Trail in the city’s northeast on Monday morning after a truck crashed into a concrete overpass killing the driver.

Emergency crews were called to the northbound lanes of Stoney Trail, near McKnight Boulevard N.E., at about 11:50 a.m. for reports of a single-vehicle crash.

Police say the lone occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic is being diverted around the scene and officials say motorists can expect significant delays if travelling in the area.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.