Police are investigating a crash on Stoney Trail southeast that left a man dead on Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Stoney Trail, near 88 Street S.E., at about 6:40 a.m. for reports of a collision.

Officials confirm that one man was killed in the single vehicle crash.

“We had a single vehicle, southbound Stoney, lost control going across all lanes of traffic and impacted into the concrete pillar support,” said CPS Acting Sgt. Cody Reuser. “Driver was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The southbound lanes of Stoney Trail, between 114 Avenue and 52 Street S.E., are closed.

Police say they are working to determine if speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

“There was a form of a rollover. At this point it looks like it followed after the impact but our reconstructionist will be able to better determine what happened once they’ve done their investigation,” said Reuser. “It does not appear that road conditions played a factor, however we will investigate and confirm whether or not they did play a factor.”

Investigators say they have spoken to a few witnesses and that the vehicle involved was a company truck.

The roadway was closed for several hours while police investigated but was reopened to traffic just before 2 p.m.