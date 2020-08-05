CALGARY -- Drumheller RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in locating Johan Froese, 43, who has not been in contact with his family since May 10, 2020.

Police were made aware of his disappearance on July 31 and were able to confirm that Froese was in Drumheller on May 31, but has not been located since. He is known to have ties to Brooks, Alta.

Froese is described as Caucasian, with brown hair, brown eyes, around 183 cm tall, weighing 68 kg.

Police are worried for his well-being and would like to contact him.

Anyone with information regarding Froese's whereabouts is asked to contact Drumheller RCMP at 403-823-2630, or their local police.