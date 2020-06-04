CALGARY -- Calgary fire crews are on scene in the northwest community of Dalhousie after flames destroyed a home early Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to the 5900 block of Dalcastle Drive N.W. at approximately 1:30 a.m. following multiple 911 calls.

Neighbours in the area said they could hear the sound of tires popping and began fleeing from the area as emergency crews arrived.

Two people were inside the home at the time of the fire but both escaped unharmed. A cat was also rescued from inside the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but CFD officials believe the fire began in the attached garage. A car that had been inside the garage was destroyed in the blaze and a pickup truck parked on the driveway sustained significant damage.

A single fire truck remained on scene as of 6 a.m. as crews continued to monitor the home for any remaining hot spots.

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the morning.