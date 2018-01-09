**UPDATE: The original version of this story indicated the victim had died as a result of her injuries. As of 4:00 p.m., the victim remains in critical condition at the Foothills Medical Centre**

A woman in her 70s is in critical condition after being struck and pinned by the garage door of the parkade at a northwest condo building on Tuesday morning.

According to the Calgary Fire Department, a woman in her 70s was entering or exiting the parkade as 80 Point McKay Cres N.W. on foot at approximately 8:15 a.m. when the garage door closed and pinned her to the ground.

"On arrival, crews found an elderly patient trapped beneath an overhead garage door," said CFD Battalion Chief Stu Laird. "Crews quickly used our hydraulic tools to create an opening and extricate the patient and crews immediately began to perform CPR on that patient until Alberta Health Services arrived."

EMS officials confirm the woman, who was suffering from numerous internal and external injuries, was transported to the Foothills Medical Centre in life threatening condition.

Members of the City of Calgary’s Safety Response Unit have launched an investigation into the incident.