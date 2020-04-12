CALGARY -- An employee McDonald's on 17 Avenue around 46 Street has COVID-19.

The company says it found out on Saturday and immediately closed the restaurant.

It says it has hired cleaners to completely sanitize the restaurant, but it won't re-open until health officials say it's okay.

The infected employee hasn't been in the restaurant since a shift on April 5 between 12:30 and 8 p.m. 