CALGARY -- A frigid arctic airmass has blown into Alberta, bringing with it a stretch of freezing weather that is expected to linger for at least a week.

Environment Canada issued extreme cold warnings for much of Alberta Sunday morning. According to the agency, the airmass is moving southward across the province and the warnings are expected to expand.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill elevates the risk of health-related complications from cold, such as frostbite or hypothermia.

"Wind chill values of minus 40 or colder will continue through the coming week and into next weekend. Some brief improvement may occur during the afternoon hours," read the cold warning.

Temperatures across the province are expected to remain in the minus 20s on Sunday and are likely to drop further as the week progresses.

Cold-related symptoms to watch out for include shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour changes in the fingers and toes.

