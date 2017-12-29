CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Extreme cold warnings issued for Calgary, most of Alberta
An extreme cold warning was issued for the City of Calgary on December 29 as the windchill is expected to be below -40C
Published Friday, December 29, 2017 4:53PM MST
Environment Canada has issued warnings throughout the province as frigid conditions are expected to be exacerbated by wind.
The criteria for the warnings, which are expected to remain in place into Saturday, includes windchills below minus 40C.
As of Friday afternoon, the following regions in southern Alberta are under extreme cold warning:
- City of Calgary
- Airdrie – Cochrane – Olds – Sundre
- Brooks – Strathmore – Vulcan
- Drumheller – Three Hills
- Cardston – Fort Macleod – Magrath
- Hanna – Coronation – Oyen
- Medicine Hat – Bow Island –Suffield
- Rocky Mountain House – Caroline
- Red Deer – Ponoka – Innisfail – Stettler
- Crowsnest Pass – Pincher Creek – Waterton Lakes National Park
For a complete list of weather warnings in Alberta visit Public Weather Alerts for Alberta
According to CTV Calgary weather specialist Warren Dean, severe wind chills are expected throughout the weekend, including New Year’s Eve, but the New Year is expected to see the return of warmer conditions. As of Friday afternoon, Dean is forecasting a high of -6 on Monday, January 1 and positive highs as the week progresses.
Dean expects the windchill will remain in the - 30s for most of Sunday (New Year's Eve)
Environment Canada encourages people to dress appropriately when facing the elements and to watch for cold-related symptoms including shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain, weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.