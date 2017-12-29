Environment Canada has issued warnings throughout the province as frigid conditions are expected to be exacerbated by wind.

The criteria for the warnings, which are expected to remain in place into Saturday, includes windchills below minus 40C.

As of Friday afternoon, the following regions in southern Alberta are under extreme cold warning:

For a complete list of weather warnings in Alberta visit Public Weather Alerts for Alberta

According to CTV Calgary weather specialist Warren Dean, severe wind chills are expected throughout the weekend, including New Year’s Eve, but the New Year is expected to see the return of warmer conditions. As of Friday afternoon, Dean is forecasting a high of -6 on Monday, January 1 and positive highs as the week progresses.

Dean expects the windchill will remain in the - 30s for most of Sunday (New Year's Eve)

Environment Canada encourages people to dress appropriately when facing the elements and to watch for cold-related symptoms including shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain, weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.