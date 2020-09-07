CALGARY -- A family of grizzly bears were ready for their closeups Monday.

The incident occured Monday around 12:45 p.m., when CTV Calgary's Brenna Rose was headed back to Calgary when she noticed a car pulled over, gesturing for motorists to slow down.

That's when Rose noticed two grizzlies on one side of her SUV, closely followed by two or three more on the other side of the highway, From the size disparity, some of the bears appeared to be grizzly cubs, trying to keep up with the mature ones.

The bears ran across the highway in front of the SUV, before disappearing into the woods.

That sighting, Rose said, corresponded with a sign spotted in Kananaskis Village that said, "Bear in area."

No people or bears were injured.