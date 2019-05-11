Stampeders fans took advantage of the great weather on Saturday to participate in a special event at McMahon Stadium to celebrate the Grey Cup champions.

FanFest invited every single one of the red-and-white faithful down to the stadium for some fun activities, a meet and greet with players and even the chance to get up close and personal with the Grey Cup.

Members of the team say the event is a great opportunity for them to connect with fans in the community.

“It’s huge. The CFL is a community league. I think that’s what it boils down to; the fact that the fans really embrace the franchise and this is just a day to kick off the season with all of our fans,” said punter Rob Maver.

Long-time Stamps fan Drew Skrapec is excited about how the team will do this season, especially coming off the Grey Cup win. He also says win or lose, coming to a Stamps game is a memorable experience.

“It’s just a great way to enjoy something. It’s good entertainment, the price is right, how do you beat that?” he says. “We have eight tickets just here on the right side and we come, rain or shine.”

Despite the fact that training camp is scheduled to begin in just over a week, the Calgary Stampeders say the threat of job action because of the labour dispute with the CFL is something they need to consider.

"We don’t want this to happen, but we are taking the necessary steps so we have the ability to do so if the league’s bargaining committee forces us into that position,” Maver says.

He’s hopeful that a deal will be hammered out, but he knows how the CFL has been conducting discussions so far.

“With their aggressive strategy and the things that they’ve tabled, frankly it’s much worse than the status quo. It’s not anything that any player should accept.”

Maver says the CFL isn’t taking health and safety seriously and players' salaries aren’t equitable to the amount of revenues generated.

Training camp is scheduled to open on May 19 and the 107th Grey Cup will take place at McMahon Stadium on November 24.

(With files from Brenna Rose)