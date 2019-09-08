The Canadian Country Music Awards will be handed out Sunday evening, concluding five days of festivities in the City of Calgary.

Country music fans will have one last chance to see some of their favourites perform at Fan Village.

The TD Countdown Concert takes place at Fan Village starting at 2:45 p.m.

Performers include duo Sons of Daughters, Aaron Pritchett, JoJo Mason and The Washboard Union.

Calgary singer Lindsay Ell is up for four awards including female artist of the year, single of the year and video of the year.

Ell already took home the award for interactive artist of the year.

Albertans Paul Brandt and Brett Kissel are up for entertainer of the year.

The CCMAs red carpet event goes from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Awards will be handed out at the Scotiabank Saddledome starting at 7 p.m.

For all the award nominees you can find them here.