CALGARY -- Three workers have been taken to hospital in non-life threatening condition after they were hurt in a fire that broke out at a grain elevator in Brooks, Alta.

Officials say crews, including the Brooks Fire Department, Brooks EMS and Fortis, were called to the scene, in a rural area west of the JBS Canada meat plant, at about 1:34 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters are still actively fighting the blaze, which broke out in a grain elevator.

All three of the injured workers were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The public is asked to avoid the area until further notice.

Elevator near the feedlot NW of #Brooks is on fire video sent by Mike St Onge pic.twitter.com/hPlf8Cf7wa — Brandon Houck (@HouckisPokisewx) January 20, 2021

Alberta Occupational Health and Safety, along with Brooks RCMP, will conduct a full investigation once the fire has been brought under control.