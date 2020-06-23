CALGARY -- Calgary fire investigators are looking for answers after an early morning break-and-enter and fire at a downtown restaurant.

The Calgary Police Service responded around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday to the Chinese Village Restaurant in the 500 block of Sixth St. S.W. following a report of a break-in.

Smoke and flames were seen inside the restaurant and fire crews were deployed to the scene. The fire was extinguished and a search of the establishment confirmed no one was inside.

CFD officials say the fire was reported by someone who said they had witnessed smoke from the alleyway.

No arrests have been made in connection with the investigation and police have not released a suspect description.

CTV News spoke with the restaurant’s owner who said the restaurant was scheduled to reopen in July after being closed for months due to COVID-19.

In the meantime, the arson unit is investigating to determine the exact origin of the fire.

An estimate of damages has not been confirmed and, as of 6:45 a.m., firefighters remained on scene to monitor the building for additional hotspots.

Roads in the area reopened to traffic shortly after 6:30 a.m.