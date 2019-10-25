CALGARY — Calgary police have sent two seized shotguns to their firearms lab for testing following a month-long operation targeting people involved in high-risk lifestyles that include the potential for violence.

Started in September by the Guns and Gangs Unit, the operation saw police, with assistance from the CPS Tactical Unit, execute a search warrant Wednesday at a home in the 1800 block of 42nd Street S.E..

A number of items were seized, including:

An Escort shotgun

A dismantled Hawatha shotgun

211.5 grams of a powdered substance, suspected to be fentanyl

Several other weapons hidden throughout the house

The firearms have been sent to the CPS Firearms Lab for testing and the powdered substance was sent to the RCMP for analysis.

Michael James McInnes, 36, of Calgary is charged with:

Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Possession of a firearm without a licence

Careless storage of a firearm

"We have dedicated numerous resources across the service to ensure that individuals involved in violent events in our city are held accountable," said Staff Sgt. Greg Cooper of the Guns and Gangs Unit.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.