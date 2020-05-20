CALGARY -- Calgary fire crews were called to to the Mustard Seed's winter shelter, in the 7000 block of 44 Street S.E., Wednesday after receiving reports of an active fire around 2:30 p.m.

Fire crews were able to get the blaze under control shortly after arriving.

It's believed that the fire started in the laundry room.

Investigators have been called in. There's no report on whether anyone was injured.

This is a developing story...