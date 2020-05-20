Firefighters extinguish blaze at Mustard Seed winter shelter
Published Wednesday, May 20, 2020 3:55PM MDT Last Updated Wednesday, May 20, 2020 4:23PM MDT
Calgary fire crews extinguished a fire at the Mustard Seed's winter shelter in southeast Calgary Wednesday afternoon.
CALGARY -- Calgary fire crews were called to to the Mustard Seed's winter shelter, in the 7000 block of 44 Street S.E., Wednesday after receiving reports of an active fire around 2:30 p.m.
Fire crews were able to get the blaze under control shortly after arriving.
It's believed that the fire started in the laundry room.
Investigators have been called in. There's no report on whether anyone was injured.
This is a developing story...