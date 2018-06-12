Members of the Cochrane RCMP detachment continue to investigate a Monday night crime spree that resulted in five arrests, the recovery of a stolen pickup truck and left two RCMP constables suffering from minor injuries.

According to RCMP, officers received reports a pedestrian has been assaulted by the occupants of a vehicle and attacked with bear spray at an undisclosed location at approximately 10:40 p.m.

While the investigation into the attack on the pedestrian was underway, a Rocky View County resident interrupted three people who were rummaging through a vehicle after gaining access to the garage of her home at approximately 11:00 p.m.

On their way to the residence, officers encountered a suspect vehicle in connection with the garage break-in. The suspect truck rammed an RCMP unit, injuring an officer. Police stopped the truck and three suspects, two women and an underage male, attempted to flee on foot. The suspects were apprehended with the assistance of RCMP Police Services. A second officer was injured during the pursuit.

At roughly 11:00 p.m., a second group of suspects in a pickup truck approached another home in Rocky View County. The suspects attempted to enter the home and, after being confronted by the homeowner, allegedly drove the truck at the resident. The suspect vehicle struck the home causing an undisclosed amount of damage.

In the minutes that followed the second break-in attempt, neighbours reported a group of people attempting to steal vehicles.

Additional reports of bear spray attacks on pedestrians and a motorist surfaced prior to midnight.

On Tuesday morning, RCMP members arrested a man and a woman in connection with the crime spree and a stolen Dodge Ram pickup truck was recovered.

According to RCMP officials, the officer injured during the ramming has been released from hospital following an examination. Both of the injured constables are said to be recovering from their injuries that are considered to be minor.

The RCMP investigation into the attempted break-ins and bear spray attacks continues.