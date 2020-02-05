CALGARY -- An ultra-low cost Canadian airline has unveiled a pass that will allow passengers unlimited travel over a 90-day period this spring.

Flair Airlines' Go Travel Pass offers unlimited domestic flights between Thurs. Feb. 13 and Wed. May 13.

The $499 version of the pass excludes travel on Fridays and Sundays, as well as other restrictions, while the $699 unlimited pass has no blackout dates. The price excludes taxes and fees.

The Edmonton-based airline currently offers flights to the following destinations:

Vancouver

Abbotsford

Kelowna

Edmonton

Calgary

Winnipeg

Toronto

"We are thrilled to offer our passengers the freedom and flexibility to travel with our unlimited pass," said Sarah Riches, director of commercial for Flair Airlines, in a statement released Wednesday. " Whether you are a student who needs to visit home, a small business owner on a budget, a family needing to connect or an adventure seeker looking for your next thrill; all Canadians deserve to travel without hesitation.

"This pass is for the people and speaks to our mission of making air travel more accessible, affordable and desirable for all."

For additional details visit Go Travel Pass