CALGARY -- Tyler Johnson and Ondrej Palat scored on the power play and Yanni Gourde added a short-handed goal as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 on Saturday to snap a season-long, four-game losing streak.

Alex Killorn scored his 24th goal of the season to help the Lightning win for the first time since an 11-game winning streak. Andrei Vasilevskiy ended a three-game losing streak with 18 saves.

The victory came soon after the Lightning announced team captain Steven Stamkos will undergo surgery for a core muscle injury and was expected to miss the rest of the regular season and potentially the first round of the playoffs.

Andrew Mangiapane, Sean Monahan and Elias Lindholm scored for Calgary, which had a three-game point streak come to an end. David Rittich finished with 30 saves.

The Flames play again in Florida on Sunday, facing the Panthers, who are looking to end a six-game home slide.

Calgary knocked off Florida 6-5 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 24, 2019. Matthew Tkachuk scored two goals for the Flames in the victory.

Top Performers

Jonathan Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 55 assists and has recorded 77 points this season. Mike Hoffman has scored six goals over the last 10 games for Florida.

Derek Ryan leads the Flames with a plus-eight in 64 games played this season. Mikael Backlund has nine goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Last 10 games

Flames: 5-4-1, averaging 4.3 goals, 6.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .894 save percentage.

Panthers: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Injuries

Panthers: None listed.

Flames: None listed.