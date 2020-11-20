CALGARY -- Foothills County RCMP is looking for information regarding the theft of an ATM machine from the Water’s Edge Pub in Priddis, Alta.

The incident took place around 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning, when suspects broke into the pub and stole the ATM.

Around 90 minutes later, the ATM machine was recovered just west of Priddis on Coalmine Road south of Hwy 22. An undisclosed amount of cash was missing from the machine.

Police believe the suspects were driving a quad cab short box pickup truck with running boards.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Foothills County RCMP at 403-933-4262. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at calgarycrimestoppers.org or by using the P3Tips app available through Google Play or the Apple app.