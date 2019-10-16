CALGARY — Bill Ptacek, the former head of the Calgary Public Library, passed away peacefully on Tuesday after a battle with cancer.

He was 69.

Ptacek was named CEO of the Calgary Public Library in 2014 and oversaw construction of the new Central Library, which he helped open in November 2018. Ptacek stepped down earlier this year, being replaced by Mark Asberg in September.

He led multiple new initiatives, "including a full rebranding, a new catalogue and website, a focus on safety at the Central Library, free library cards for all, the growth of the Library’s Foundation and a refresh in the design and collections at all libraries in the system,” read a release from the library.

Ptacek was named the 2018 Citizen of the Year in Calgary and the Urban Libraries Council presented him with the 2019 ULC Executive Board Award.

“Bill was a visionary who came to Calgary to bring the new Central Library to life but left his mark in ways we are still counting,” read the release.

“He played a pivotal role in re-imagining how Calgarians connect and use libraries and he will be deeply missed. We will remember Bill for the incredible energy and vigor he brought into libraries by creating spaces that are lively, spark discussion, and are welcoming community hubs. But mostly, we will miss his infectious personality and his ability to inspire greatness in all of us.”

Along with construction of the new Central Library, Ptacek oversaw the building of 12 early learning centres across the city.

Before coming to Calgary, Ptacek was director of the King County Library System in Washington State, where he led King County to become the Library Journal's 'Library of the Year' in 2011.