The Calgary Stampeders are mourning the loss of former alumnus Mike Labinjo who died on Saturday.

Labinjo, a defensive linesman, played for the team between 2007 and 2010. He also won the Grey Cup with the team in 2008.

The 38-year-old was born in Toronto but stayed in Calgary after his retirement.

His cause of death hasn’t been released, but a former teammate says that he died in his sleep.