CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Former Calgary Stampeder Mike Labinjo dead at 38
Published Saturday, September 22, 2018 4:59PM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 22, 2018 6:22PM MDT
The Calgary Stampeders are mourning the loss of former alumnus Mike Labinjo who died on Saturday.
Labinjo, a defensive linesman, played for the team between 2007 and 2010. He also won the Grey Cup with the team in 2008.
The 38-year-old was born in Toronto but stayed in Calgary after his retirement.
His cause of death hasn’t been released, but a former teammate says that he died in his sleep.