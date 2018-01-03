Prominent Calgary businessman Jim Shaw died on Wednesday after a brief illness and his family says his countless contributions energized the company’s growth for the future.

Shaw Communications Inc. says its former CEO died after a brief illness.

Shaw started with the business as a construction worker and cable installer in 1982 and was CEO from 1998 to 2010.

His brother and current CEO, Brad Shaw, says he has lost a great friend and mentor.

“I have not only lost a brother, but a great friend and mentor. Our lives will not be as complete without hearing Jim’s laughter or getting the benefit of his counsel or his insight,” said Shaw. “Jim’s countless contributions to our company are integral to Shaw’s long-term strength and growth as a Canadian industry leader.”

Jim Shaw is survived by his wife Kathryn and five children.