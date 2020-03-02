CALGARY -- This is one myth that won't be busted – Adam Savage is coming to this year's Calgary Expo.

The former Myth Busters co-star — and current host of Savage Builds — is heading to the four-day pop culture convention running April 23 to 26 at Stampede Park.

The announcement was made on social media Monday.

Savage will join the likes of Sean Astin, Elijah Wood, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monahan from the Lord of the Rings trilogy; John Leguizamo from John Wick, George Takei from Star Trek and Alicia Silverstone from Clueless.

A full list of celebrity guests can be found online. Tickets are on sale now and are available online.