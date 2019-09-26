CALGARY – The Canadian Football League has announced the Grey Cup Halftime Show performer at the 107th Grey Cup in Calgary will be country music star Keith Urban.

The halftime show typically attracts one of the highest viewing audiences of any live musical performance on Canadian television.

This is not the first time the Grammy Award winning artist has performed in Calgary.

"The first time I think I performed a sold-out stadium [in Canada] actually would have been the Saddledome in Calgary," Urban told CTV's ETALK in an exclusive interview.

"I remember halfway through my show, thinking, 'Man, this crowd is amazing! Whoever is coming on after us is gonna love these guys.' And I suddenly thought, 'I’m it. I’m the guy that’s coming on. I’m here. This is it. This is my crowd.'"

Urban, who is married to actress Nicole Kidman, has sold more than 20 million albums. In addition to his four Grammy Awards, he has won multiple Canadian Country Music Awards, 13 CMAs, 15 ACMs and four American Music Awards.

"I know we’ve scored an absolute touchdown for football and music fans everywhere when my three young daughters are as excited about this big news as I am," said CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie.

Urban joins a list of other major music artists and groups that have performed at Grey Cup halftime shows, including Celine Dion, The Tragically Hip and Shania Twain.

The 107th Grey Cup is on November 24 at McMahon Stadium and will be broadcast across Canada on TSN.

This year’s championship will mark the fifth time Calgary has hosted the game and the first since the 97th Grey Cup in 2009.