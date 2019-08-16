Environment Canada is encouraging residents north of Calgary to cover their plants ahead of Friday evening as the region is expected to experience overnight frost.

As of Friday afternoon, a frost advisory has been issued for select areas of Mountain View County and Rocky View County including:

  • Carstairs and Stirlingville
  • Cremona and Water Valley
  • Olds and Didsbury
  • Sundre
  • Airdrie and Crossfield
  • Bottrel and Madden
  • Cochrane

According to Environment Canada, temperatures are expected to near the freezing mark Friday night in the area and conditions could result in damage to plants and crops.