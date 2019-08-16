

CTV News Calgary





Environment Canada is encouraging residents north of Calgary to cover their plants ahead of Friday evening as the region is expected to experience overnight frost.

As of Friday afternoon, a frost advisory has been issued for select areas of Mountain View County and Rocky View County including:

Carstairs and Stirlingville

Cremona and Water Valley

Olds and Didsbury

Sundre

Airdrie and Crossfield

Bottrel and Madden

Cochrane

According to Environment Canada, temperatures are expected to near the freezing mark Friday night in the area and conditions could result in damage to plants and crops.