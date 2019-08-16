Frost advisory issued for Airdrie, Cochrane, Olds and Sundre
CTV News Calgary
Published Friday, August 16, 2019 4:48PM MDT
Environment Canada is encouraging residents north of Calgary to cover their plants ahead of Friday evening as the region is expected to experience overnight frost.
As of Friday afternoon, a frost advisory has been issued for select areas of Mountain View County and Rocky View County including:
- Carstairs and Stirlingville
- Cremona and Water Valley
- Olds and Didsbury
- Sundre
- Airdrie and Crossfield
- Bottrel and Madden
- Cochrane
According to Environment Canada, temperatures are expected to near the freezing mark Friday night in the area and conditions could result in damage to plants and crops.