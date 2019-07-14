Funnel clouds were spotted in southern Alberta on Sunday afternoon, prompting a tornado warning from Environment Canada.

The warning was issued about 2 p.m. Sunday and was in place for more than an hour as the storm passed over Crossfield and moved slowly east.

Jessica Williams was travelling from Calgary and has just passed through Airdrie when she spotted a funnel cloud forming.

“We saw a V shape in the clouds ahead of us,” she said.

“It started getting pointier and pointier … and it started getting a little scary. You could see the ground moving underneath and you could see debris flying. It was moving the ground but it hadn’t touched the ground, it was amazing, you could see the ground moving underneath where the vortex was coming from the cloud.”

Williams said along with being mesmerized, she was scared.

“I was scared, you want to pull over and look at it but you want to get a safe distance away,” she said.

“I had the kids in the car so I didn’t want to stay close. We wanted to drive to an overpass, we didn’t really want to stop on the highway. My heart was definitely pumping.”

The warning was lifted just after 3:30 p.m., however severe thunderstorm warnings and watches remain in place for several areas, including:

Airdrie, Cochrane, Olds, Sundre

Brooks, Strathmore, Vulcan

Calgary

Drumheller, Three Hills

Hanna, Coronation, Oyen

Okotoks, High River, Claresholm

“Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is producing a tornado. Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible,” read the warning.

"This thunderstorm is located near Crossfield and is moving slowly to the east. This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately."