LETHBRIDGE -- Shopping for groceries has gone from a routine for most to something that requires patience and planning in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To help make things easier for Lethbridge residents, several stores and groups are offering different options for delivery and pickup of groceries.

Shop For You:

London Road Market: On Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, individuals can call 403-328-1751 between 9 a.m. and noon and place an order for groceries. It’s $10 for delivery anywhere in Lethbridge.

Superstore Click and Collect: Residents can place an order for groceries online or with their app. Staff will gather groceries, then load vehicles when individuals arrive at the store. Residents can visit their website for more information.

Save-on-Foods: The store has a delivery service, or individuals can pick up in their parking lot when orders are placed online.

Walmart: Place an order for groceries online or with their app for pickup or delivery. Staff will shop for groceries in-store and then deliver. The minimum order is $50 before tax. More information can be found online.

Bridge Home Services: Health Care aides will do grocery shopping for and with seniors, and can also pick up medications if needed. They charge $30 an hour. Anyone interested can call Tiana at 403-393-2949.

Sunshine Senior Services: Will do grocery shopping for or with seniors, and they also charge $30/hour. Call Linda or Heather at 403-393-6528 or 403-308-9935 or visit them online.

Mrs. Grocery: Shop from any store in Lethbridge and have groceries delivered. People can place orders over the phone or online. Family or friends can complete orders on an individual’s behalf. There’s a delivery fee of $10 anywhere in Lethbridge, which can be paid at the door. Anyone interested can call 800-522-3250 or visit their website.

Leave a Light On Delivery: Ready to serve clients by completing grocery shopping, errands, pharmacy delivery, and pick up of restaurant orders. Multiple errands can be completed for an additional charge of $3 per stop. Call 403-393-6035.

Meal Delivery:

Meals on Wheels: Offering meal delivery for anyone from Monday to Friday. Meals are balanced and arrive ready-to-eat between 10:45 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. They cater to some diets with food intolerances, diabetes and distinctive textures like minced or cut-up. Extra meals, salads and sandwiches are also available. Residents can reach Meals on Wheels at 403-327-7990.

Heart to Home Meals: Delivers frozen meals, soups, and dessert to seniors’ homes. Many items are low in fat/sodium and diabetic friendly, and they also offer gluten-free and vegetarian options. Call 1-844-431-2800 or visit them online.

MamaLuv: Prepared healthy meals that are low in spice, sodium and saturated fat. Meals are partially cooked, then warmed to ensure the cooking process is complete. People can pick a package, and then they choose the meals.

Save the prep but make your own meal:

Mocha Cabana: Offers meal kits, as well as local farmer’s market fare, to be delivered to individual’s homes. Anyone interested can check out their website.

Grocery Delivery :

Safeway: Offering delivery of groceries after an individual has shopped in-store. The cost is $8.75 for eight or fewer bags or $17.50 for more than eight bags. Call 403-329-6382 (West) or 403-328-8444 (South).