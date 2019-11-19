LETHBRIDGE — A group formed to raise awareness of the needle crisis in Lethbridge has pulled back from a plan to have people collect buckets of needles and drug paraphernalia.

The Lethbridge Needle Crisis Support Group announced Nov. 16 it was working on a project to do its own needle count, saying it was concerned about the numbers ARCHES puts out.

ARCHES is non-profit organization that works to reduce the harm associated with HIV and Hepatitic C in southern Alberta. The group also oversees the needle collection and disposal program in Lethbridge.

The Lethbridge Needle Crisis Support Group asked anyone who found needles, crack or meth pipes, or any drug paraphernalia to safely pick them up, and save them in buckets.

“Eventually we’ll be bringing the buckets to city hall, all at once, for everyone to see,” said one post on the group's Facebook page.

The post also urged people not to call ARCHES.

Megan Williamson, ARCHES director of programming, said they were aware of the social media campaign, and had concerns around the safety of it,

"Are those materials being handled in a safe way? Are they being disposed of in a safe way?" Williamson asked.

Mayor Chris Spearman called the campaign "disappointing," saying it was counterproductive to solving the city's drug crisis.

"There's one key message that we have to all be sending, that the city of Lethbridge needs help from the provincial government, in the areas of law and health," he said.

Spearman said the answer was to shut down drug houses and the drug supply, and make sure addicts have access to programs when they need them.

Representatives of the Needle Crisis Support Group were not available for an interview Tuesday, but posted on their Facebook page they have decided to pull back from picking up needles due to some "worrisome threats."

"For the safety of our members we feel this is best," the post read.

The group said it still plans to keep track of the problem by urging people to post pictures and exact locations of needles and needle debris.

ARCHES said if people want to pick up needles, they are more than happy to provide training to community members so it can be done as safely as possible.

ARCHES is also planning a series of information sessions in the next few weeks so people can ask questions and learn about the programs and services they provide.

Community Information Sessions will be held:

Nov. 26, 2019 6:30-8:30pm at the Sandman Hotel, Harvest Room

Nov. 28, 2019 6:30-8:30pm at Westminster Hall

Dec. 3, 2019 6:30-8:30pm at the Sandman Hotel, Harvest Room

Dec. 5, 2019 6:30-8:30pm at the Sandman Hotel, Harvest Room

Anyone wishing to attend must be 16 years of age or older, and must register in advance by sending an email to: jmanning@lethbridgearches.com.