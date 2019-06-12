A ground breaking ceremony is being held in South Glenmore Park on Wednesday morning to honour the legacy of the five young people who were killed at a house party over five years ago.

Quinterra Legacy Garden will be constructed to pay tribute to Lawrence Hong, Josh Hunter, Kaitlan (Kaiti) Perras, Jordan Segura and Zackariah Rathwell.

The five were attacked and killed by a man suffering from a mental disorder on April 15, 2014.

Families of the five young people have been working together for more than two years on the project.

“We started talking about it and trying to figure out what we could do that would really honour our kids and what they stood for in their lives. Over a period of two years, we landed on this idea of a performance space in a park,” said Barclay Hunter, Josh’s father, when he spoke to CTV News in March.

The design includes a stage, community musical instruments, five flowering trees representing the victims and areas for quiet contemplation.

The Quinterra Legacy Garden will be the city’s first, fully-dedicated musical garden and officials say it will promote a sense of positive well-being in visitors.

The ground breaking ceremony started at 11 a.m. and the Mayor and family members of the Quinterra Legacy Group were in attendance.