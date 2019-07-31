A severe thunderstorm swept through southern Alberta on Wednesday bringing heavy rain and hail to several communities and CTV viewers snapped some amazing shots of the system as it rolled through the area.

Norm Norek says some of the hail at River's Edge golf course was golf ball size or bigger.

'Four rounds of hail' was sent in by Faye Hansen.

Nathalie Driscoll grabbed a shot of a rainbow from her Okotoks area home.

Ann sent in this picture of storm clouds over Longview Hill

Hail covers the deck at Dušan Kuzma's home in Okotoks.

Rick took this shot at 5:20 p.m. of the hail outside his home.

Lenette O'Donnell took this photo of hail stones.

Another shot of hail east of Okotoks was shot by Ashley MacMillan

Duncan Salloway took this image near Aldersyde.

Han Nguyen shared an image of a large hail stone.

Marion Ruark sent in this shot of the storm north east of her farm near Vulcan Alberta.

