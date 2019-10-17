Calgarians seriously considering adding a new four-legged friend to their household can get a good deal on one this weekend.

Calgary Animal Services is hosting a half-price adoption event from Friday until Sunday to help find homes for a large number of animals in their care.

The cost to adopt a cat will drop to $81.50 and dog adoptions will cost to $108.50.

Each animal also comes with a free six-month licence, a six-week pet insurance trial and a bag of food. All animals are spayed or neutered,  vaccinated, microchipped and come with a medical history for the time the animal was at the shelter.

According to Calgary Animal Services, there are some important factors to consider before adopting a pet to make sure it's a good fit for your family, including:

  • The animal's age and lifespan.
  • The animal's exercise requirements.
  • The animal's mature size.
  • How much it will cost for veterinary care.
  • Whether pets are allowed at your home.

The adoption event will be held at Calgary Animal Services Ramsay location at 2201 Portland Street S.E. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

More information on the event and the animals up for adoption can be found on the Calgary Animals Services website.