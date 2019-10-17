Half-price pets up for adoption this weekend at Calgary Animal Services
Thrasher, Jasper, Bree and Hazel are all up for adoption through Calgary Animal Services' half-price adoption event. (City of Calgary)
CTVNewsCalgary.ca
Published Thursday, October 17, 2019 11:05AM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 17, 2019 11:27AM MDT
Calgarians seriously considering adding a new four-legged friend to their household can get a good deal on one this weekend.
Calgary Animal Services is hosting a half-price adoption event from Friday until Sunday to help find homes for a large number of animals in their care.
The cost to adopt a cat will drop to $81.50 and dog adoptions will cost to $108.50.
Each animal also comes with a free six-month licence, a six-week pet insurance trial and a bag of food. All animals are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and come with a medical history for the time the animal was at the shelter.
According to Calgary Animal Services, there are some important factors to consider before adopting a pet to make sure it's a good fit for your family, including:
- The animal's age and lifespan.
- The animal's exercise requirements.
- The animal's mature size.
- How much it will cost for veterinary care.
- Whether pets are allowed at your home.
The adoption event will be held at Calgary Animal Services Ramsay location at 2201 Portland Street S.E. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
More information on the event and the animals up for adoption can be found on the Calgary Animals Services website.