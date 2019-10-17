

Calgarians seriously considering adding a new four-legged friend to their household can get a good deal on one this weekend.

Calgary Animal Services is hosting a half-price adoption event from Friday until Sunday to help find homes for a large number of animals in their care.

The cost to adopt a cat will drop to $81.50 and dog adoptions will cost to $108.50.

Each animal also comes with a free six-month licence, a six-week pet insurance trial and a bag of food. All animals are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and come with a medical history for the time the animal was at the shelter.

According to Calgary Animal Services, there are some important factors to consider before adopting a pet to make sure it's a good fit for your family, including:

The animal's age and lifespan.

The animal's exercise requirements.

The animal's mature size.

How much it will cost for veterinary care.

Whether pets are allowed at your home.

The adoption event will be held at Calgary Animal Services Ramsay location at 2201 Portland Street S.E. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

More information on the event and the animals up for adoption can be found on the Calgary Animals Services website.