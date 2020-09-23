CALGARY -- A new humidity unit has arrived at the Hangar Flight Museum in northeast Calgary and museum officials are looking to raise funds to help cover the cost of installation as well as repairs to the building's trusses.

To accommodate the project, staff and volunteers have moved several aircraft, including the Bell helicopter, from the main hangar to a tent hangar.

The cost of the installation and truss repairs to the building that was constructed in 1941 is slated at $250,000.

The City of Calgary has committed $200,000 to the project in capital infrastructure funds. The museum is attempting to raise $50,000 to cover the remainder.

The museum, which reopened to the public on June 12 with social distancing measures in place, has also welcomed the delivery of a WestJet 787 Cabin Trainer that will be on display within the main hangar.

To donate to the cause, or for additional information regarding the museum, visit The Hangar Flight Museum.