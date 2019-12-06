CALGARY -- Police in Calgary are looking for the rightful owner of a stolen speedboat that was recovered by investigators and they're turning to social media to do it.

Officials posted the information about the recovered boat on Friday morning.

The Sea-Doo brand boat was recovered during a police operation and, as yet, officers have not been able to locate its rightful owner.

Anyone who has information about the boat or its owner is asked to call the Calgary police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.