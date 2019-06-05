Heartland star Amber Marshall will lead the 2019 edition of the Calgary Stampede Parade.

The actress who plays Amy Fleming on the hit Canadian show was named the 2019 Stampede Parade Marshal at a ceremony Wednesday morning at Stampede Park.

“I was in my first Stampede Parade over a decade ago and I’ve been attending them ever since,” she said.

“For me to be able to lead this experience is something I’ve always dreamed of and I feel extremely honoured and privileged to be given this role.”

She will lead the parade riding Stormy, her horse that plays Spartan on the show, now in its 13th season, which films just south of Calgary.

“I was joking earlier that he’s actually the parade marshal and I’m actually just his handler that will be riding him in the parade,” she said.

“We have such a special bond and it’s so nice we can do this together.”

Marshall was chosen as a salute to "women in western culture," said Calgary Stampede president and board chair Dana Peers.

"Amber represents and promotes western heritage and values both on and off the screen," he said. "She is a role model to many young viewers and I believe she portrays a very positive message."

The 2019 Calgary Stampede Parade is on Friday July 5 and starts at 7:30 a.m. Admission to Stampede Park will also be free from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. following the parade.

The Calgary Stampede runs from July 5 to 14.

