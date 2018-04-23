High water in the Rosebud River has prompted the Town of Drumheller to issue a mandatory evacuation order for about 75 residents and businesses in the community of Wayne and along Highway 10X.

The Rosebud River is predicted to rise 20 centimetres over the next 24 hours.

The flooding is because of the rapid snow melt.

Those included in the evacuation order must register at the reception centre located at the Drumheller Stampede and Ag Society Building which is out of the valley.

Evacuees can say with family and friends if they wish but they must register at the reception centre first.

Members of the Drumheller Fire Department are going to door to door to let residents know about the evacuation order.

The major concerns are the roads to Wayne and the 11 bridges which so far have not been washed out, however, the Wayne campground has been flooded.

Monday, some residents spent the day putting sandbags around the Last Chance Saloon in an effort to save it.

Officials continue to monitor the situation for the Town of Drumheller.

There was also an overland flooding alert issued Monday for Beiseker.

A number of roads in Rocky View County are washed out and detours have been put in place.

Officials are warning people not to try to drive across flooded roads.