A historic home that was gutted in a fire early Saturday morning was torn down by city crews on Sunday.

Crews were called to the scene of the Enoch Sales House in Victoria Park at about 7:00 a.m. on February 2 for reports of a fire.

When they arrived, they found smoke and flames billowing from the upper level of the wood construction home.

The blaze burned for several hours, causing extensive damage throughout the structure.

On Sunday, crews demolished the 114-year-old, 3,400 square foot house that has been vacant for the past 20 years.

The Enoch Sales House was built in 1904 and was one of the only historic homes left in the City of Calgary.

There were efforts to have the home preserved and moved from its location in Victoria Park, but funding was never approved to move ahead with any of the proposals.

Fire investigators are working to determine what started the blaze.