

CTVNewsCalgary.ca Staff





CALGARY — The human counterparts of Frodo, Sam, Pippin and Merry are coming to Calgary this April to help the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo kick off its 15th year.

Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan are scheduled to appear together for the first time in Canada at a special event called Four Hobbit: An Unexpected Reunion.

The four Lord of the Rings stars are the first guests announced for the 2020 Calgary Expo, which will be held from April 23 to April 26 at Stampede Park.

The annual event has grown from a small fan festival that drew only 3,000 fans in its initial year to become the largest comic expos in Western Canada. More than 90,000 people are expected to attend the 2020 event.

Tickets will be available online starting Dec. 4, 2019.