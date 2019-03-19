Hockey Calgary says it will make changes to association boundaries over the next two years despite protests from some parents to keep the teams the same.

It is the second time in four years that Hockey Calgary has redrawn association boundaries and the changes will affect which teams the young players are eligible to play on.

Hockey Calgary confirmed the changes at a meeting that was held on Monday evening and says the associations will go from 14 to 11.

Some parents say there needs to be better communication when changes are made.

“Have some transparency, talk to your members, talk to your parents, let them know what’s going on. This doesn’t need to be this huge secretive meeting process, let’s have some communication, we’re members, we deserve it,” said hockey parent Danielle Melnyk.

Melnyk says the move could break up players who have shared the ice for years and that three associations in her area will be merged into two.

“We will see some sad things. We are going to see friends be split up,” she said. “Roughly, you will see about 2500 families affected in the change.”

The hockey association says one of the big reasons for the change is to keep programs vibrant and to be able to offer the same playing experience to all players.

According to Hockey Calgary's website the changes will be rolled out in a phased approach over the next two years.

The Northwest Warriors and the Calgary Saints hockey associaiton are expected to be dissolved as a result of the boundary changes.