A Calgary family is in shock after a four-year-old boy was cut by disposable razor blades wedged into a playground slide in Thorncliffe.

Gillian Webster says her son James was cut at a northeast playground Monday morning and he suffered minor injuries that did not require stitches.

"I felt sick to my stomach," said Webster. "I felt extreme sadness, anger. It was quite a shock as I’m sure it would be for any parent."

"It’s not something that you would ever think would happen to your child."

Webster's son was in the care of the family’s dayhome provider when it happened. Staff immediately notified the parents, who contacted Health Link and police.

The playground is a popular spot in the community, and the family has been there multiple times.

"It’s almost like some kind of urban legend or something, with razor blades. So I was absolutely sickened, I feel just awful that this happened so close to home and it’s terrifying to think that this happened."

Investigators confirm the incident occurred at a playground near the intersection of 60 Avenue and Centre Street N.E. Police say the blades were removed before officers arrived and there are no CCTV cameras in the area. They’re asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area to contact them.

While there are no other reported incidents of razor blades hidden on playground equipment, police believe this is an isolated incident. Investigators say it’s a good reminder for parents to be aware and check equipment before their kids use it.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.