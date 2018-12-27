Southern Alberta RCMP say that a man who was ice climbing at an area near the Town of Banff on Christmas Day was found dead.

Police confirmed details about the death to CTV News on Thursday and said the man's body was found at Cascade Falls, a popular ice climbing area near the community.

The man, in his mid-20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to an initial investigation, it appeared that the victim succumbed to his injuries after he fell a significant distance.

Parks Canada is offering no comment other than saying that the investigation is now in the hands of the RCMP.

Those in the climbing community say the victim worked at Vahalla Pure, an outdoor outfitters store in Canmore.

The company's Facebook page said that the store was closed on Boxing Day, but didn't specify the reason.

The victim has not been identified.