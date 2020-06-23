LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- For an Indigenous drum group with southern Alberta ties, the Young Spirit Singers were hoping to make even more noise this year after being nominated for a Grammy in 2019.

“(It's) pretty neat to be recognized on that world stage for Indigenous music,” said Jacob Faithful, of the group's 2019 nomination for Best Regional Roots Album. “It really was an eye opener for us, on what magnitude our music was reaching.”

However - like most every performing artists alive - 2020 had different plans for the group. The group was supposed to be on tour starting in April, but due to COVID, those plans have been cancelled.

The virus, it turned out, also struck a chord real close to home for the group.

“We have a member that's part of our group who resides in the Navajo Nation,"said Faithful. "He came down with the virus. His girlfriend came down the virus, his stepchildren, his sister-in-law - every single one of them - tested positive for COVID-19.”

Navajo Nation is located on the border of four American states. It’s been one of the country's hardest-hit spots by the virus, at one point surpassing New York state for the highest infection rate.

“These rural communities there are two, three hours away from hospitals," he said. Two-three hours away from medical aid. We certainly take for granted that we have hospitals minutes away.”

His drum group has decided to put together a t-shirt campaign.

“For every shirt sold with the Craig George painting, we’re sending five medical-grade masks to the Navajo Nation department of health,” said Faithful.

The shirts feature a drawing by Navajo painter Craig George. The painting is meant to communicate the urgency of the situation on the nation and is emblematic of the bonds of Indigenous communities throughout North America.

For those wanting to purchase a shirt head to their website https://youngspiritsupplies.com/



